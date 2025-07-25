Left Menu

Kokate must be sacked or ongoing stir will turn against Fadnavis govt: Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:54 IST
Kokate must be sacked or ongoing stir will turn against Fadnavis govt: Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Maharashtra unit chief Shashikant Shinde on Friday said agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate should be removed from the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Kokate is under fire for allegedly playing a game of rummy on his mobile phone while the Monsoon session of the state legislature was in progress, though he has claimed he was swiping out an advertisement of the game in order to access something on the internet.

"If the state government wants to salvage its image amid criticism from farmers and the assault on Chhava Sanghatna activists, Kokate must be removed. Protests against him are intensifying across the state, and if he doesn't resign, the agitation will turn against the government," Shinde said.

Some Chhava Sanghatna activists were beaten up at a press conference of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare when they threw cards while protesting against Kokate.

Shinde also claimed complaints against several ministers have reached Delhi and indicated the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle.

"What I feel is that the chief minister himself does not want these ministers in the cabinet, and action will be taken against them," he added.

On the suicide of contractor Harshal Patil allegedly over non-payment of dues for works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader said contractors across the state have been protesting for the past six months over unpaid government dues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025