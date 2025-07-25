Himachal revenue minister greeted with black flags, slogans in Seraj constituency

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who visited the rain-ravaged areas in Seraj assembly constituency on Friday, was greeted with black flags and "go back" slogans from BJP workers.

Seraj BJP mandal president Bhishm Thakur said that the workers also protested against the shifting of the College of Horticulture and Forestry from Thunag.

Around 15 people had died and 34 others gone missing when a succession of cloudbursts caused flash floods and landslides in the Seraj, Nachan, Dharampur and Karsog assembly constituencies of Mandi district on June 30 night. Seraj was the most affected.

Seraj, which was the most affected, is the constituency of Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Negi had then commented that while monsoon disaster has affected several places in the state, Jai Ram Thakur is only concerned about his constituency. "The revenue minister made some objectionable remarks at a time when people were hit by the worst calamity, which annoyed everybody," alleged Bhishm Thakur, adding that he was shown black flags in Janjheli.

Negi also faced the wrath of people in Thunag, where people tried to stop his vehicle. Videos of locals trying to gherao the minister's vehicle and throwing black flags on it have gone viral.

Meanwhile, the revenue minister, who visited the disaster-hit areas in Seraj and met the affected people, directed the officials concerned to speed up the relief and rehabilitation works. He said that the government is doing its best to provide relief to people.

