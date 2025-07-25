Sloganeering, protests banned on MP assembly premises ahead of session, Congress cries foul

The main opposition Congress on Friday slammed Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Tomar's directive forbidding slogan-shouting and protests on the premises of the legislature complex. The Speaker's "standing instruction" came ahead of the session which starts from Monday.

"Today, under pressure from the government, the Hon'ble Speaker has imposed a ban on legislators protesting or raising the voice of the people within the assembly premises, "Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar tweeted.

Assembly principal secretary A P Singh told PTI that a circular containing the standing instruction was issued about a week ago. It was intended to maintain decorum, and ensure that healthy debates take place in the House and nobody gets hindered from attending the proceedings, he said. Singhar said in his post on X that the opposition has been demanding that the proceedings of the assembly be broadcast live. "On the contrary, the Speaker, under the government's pressure, is now preventing legislators from even raising public issues....Article 194 of the Constitution grants special powers to legislators, allowing them to raise matters of public interest in the House, express their views, and seek answers from the government," he wrote.

The BJP government which presents false and fabricated data in the assembly is pressuring the Speaker to issue such instructions to avoid being exposed, Singhar claimed.

"This is a murder of democracy. The government is neither allowing assembly proceedings to be broadcast live, nor permitting protests, and now even banning slogan-shouting," he said.

