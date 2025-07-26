Left Menu

Cameroon elections body rejects candidacy of president's main rival

Cameroon's electoral commission has rejected the candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya, in an upcoming presidential election, raising the risks of protests and the likelihood of another win for the incumbent. The chief of the electoral commission, ELECAM, announced the decision in a press conference on Saturday when he read out a list of 13 approved candidates which did not include Kamto.

Reuters | Yaounde | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:36 IST
Cameroon elections body rejects candidacy of president's main rival
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

Cameroon's electoral commission has rejected the candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya, in an upcoming presidential election, raising the risks of protests and the likelihood of another win for the incumbent. The chief of the electoral commission, ELECAM, announced the decision in a press conference on Saturday when he read out a list of 13 approved candidates which did not include Kamto. No reasons were given. Those not listed have two days to appeal.

Biya, 92, has been in power for 43 years and is the world's oldest-serving head of state. He announced his intention earlier this month to seek re-election in the October 12 vote. Kamto had come in second place with 14% of the vote in the last election in 2018, which Biya won by a landslide amid allegations of fraud.

"In case of the rejection of certain candidates in this election, it is possible there will be protests in the centre of Yaounde and near the seat of ELECAM," the United Nations Department of Safety and Security said in a statement on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025