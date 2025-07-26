Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Bihar with Screening Committee

The Congress party has formed a screening committee for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, appointing Ajay Maken as chairman. The committee, comprising various members, will review and suggest candidates for the elections. This strategic move showcases Congress's preparation and careful candidate selection ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.

The Congress party has announced the formation of a screening committee in preparation for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, a crucial event on the political calendar this year.

Tasked with reviewing prospective candidates, the committee will relay their recommendations to the party's leadership. At the helm is Ajay Maken, the party's treasurer, who has been appointed chairman, ensuring experienced oversight.

Joining Maken are prominent figures including Lok Sabha MP Praniti Shinde, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, and Kunal Chaudhary, with the committee also featuring ex-officio members such as Bihar AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru and PCC president Rajesh Kumar. This strategic formation marks Congress's proactive stance in its candidate selection process for Bihar.

