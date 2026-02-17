Left Menu

Rajasthan Teacher Exam Scam: Crackdown on Dummy Candidates

Rajasthan's Special Operations Group arrested five impersonators involved in a teacher recruitment exam scam. The suspects allegedly used dummy candidates to fraudulently pass the 2022 Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam. A special team developed software to identify false candidates using photographic analysis, leading to 26 arrests so far.

Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a major crackdown on Tuesday, busting a dummy candidate racket tied to irregularities in the 2022 teacher recruitment examination. Accused of gaming the system to pass the Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam, five suspects, each with a cash reward of Rs 10,000, were apprehended.

The arrests were part of simultaneous raids across multiple locations, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kota, and Jalore, highlighting the widespread nature of the scam. ADG Vishal Bansal revealed the operation was sparked by complaints that fraudulent candidates secured teaching positions by using impersonators.

A total of 26 individuals, including MBBS students and government school teachers, have been arrested so far. The investigation was aided by a specially developed software tool that matched candidate images with the state's registration database, paving the way for further inquiries to unearth remaining culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

