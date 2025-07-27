Left Menu

High-Stakes Trade Negotiations: EU and U.S. on the Brink of Historic Agreement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland, aiming for a significant trade agreement. High-level talks precede this, sparking cautious optimism. Potential tariffs on EU goods are a sticking point, presenting a challenge to achieving a historic U.S.-EU trade deal.

Updated: 27-07-2025 01:29 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in Scotland for a pivotal meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Officials are optimistic about nearing a historic trade agreement between the United States and the European Union amid a backdrop of high-stakes negotiations and looming tariffs.

Accompanying these negotiations, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have joined von der Leyen in Scotland for pre-summit talks. They aim to resolve trade disputes and potentially avoid imposing countertariffs that EU members have prepared against the U.S.

The focus is on reducing the proposed 30% tariffs on EU imports and negotiating terms on steel, aluminum, and sectoral tariffs. The negotiations are crucial, given the $9.5 trillion at stake in transatlantic trade, highlighting the complex interplay of economic interests between these global powers.

