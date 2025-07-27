Strengthening Island Bonds: Sri Lankan Leader's Historic Visit to Maldives

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is poised to embark on a pivotal three-day official visit to the Maldives, a move aimed at reinforcing the collaborative ties between the two island nations. This visit, confirmed by local authorities, signals a renewed focus on strengthening bilateral relations.

The scheduled visit from July 28-30 follows an invite from Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, as stated by the Maldivian Foreign Ministry last Friday. During this visit, both presidents are expected to engage in bilateral discussions and exchange multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), reflecting a commitment to fostering shared interests and cooperation.

This visit, marking President Dissanayake's first to the Maldives since his election in September last year, coincides with the 60th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties between the two nations. Highlighting a key aspect, Maldivian citizens will benefit from extended visit visas to Sri Lanka, enhancing health tourism—a growing trend as Sri Lanka continuously offers free tourist visas to its neighbor.

