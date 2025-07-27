Left Menu

Strengthening Island Bonds: Sri Lankan Leader's Historic Visit to Maldives

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to visit the Maldives from July 28-30 at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. This visit underscores 60 years of diplomatic relations and aims to enhance cooperation by exchanging MoUs, including extended Maldivian visit visas for health tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:37 IST
Strengthening Island Bonds: Sri Lankan Leader's Historic Visit to Maldives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is poised to embark on a pivotal three-day official visit to the Maldives, a move aimed at reinforcing the collaborative ties between the two island nations. This visit, confirmed by local authorities, signals a renewed focus on strengthening bilateral relations.

The scheduled visit from July 28-30 follows an invite from Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, as stated by the Maldivian Foreign Ministry last Friday. During this visit, both presidents are expected to engage in bilateral discussions and exchange multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), reflecting a commitment to fostering shared interests and cooperation.

This visit, marking President Dissanayake's first to the Maldives since his election in September last year, coincides with the 60th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties between the two nations. Highlighting a key aspect, Maldivian citizens will benefit from extended visit visas to Sri Lanka, enhancing health tourism—a growing trend as Sri Lanka continuously offers free tourist visas to its neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025