Kerala Congress Condemns Arrest of Catholic Nuns Amid Rising Tensions

The Congress in Kerala issued a staunch denunciation of the BJP and Sangh Parivar following reports of two Catholic nuns from Kerala being arrested in Chhattisgarh. The arrests, tied to claims of human trafficking, have incited anger among Congress leaders.

K C Venugopal and V D Satheesan of the Congress underscored the episode as emblematic of rising violence against minorities in BJP-managed states. Venugopal, via a post, emphasized an uptick in such attacks, drawing attention to incidents in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh.

Highlighting the issue on social media, Satheesan labeled the actions a "witch-hunt," calling for the exoneration of the nuns. He critiqued the BJP for failing to safeguard constitutional rights for minorities, threatening further action if the arrests stand unrectified.

(With inputs from agencies.)