Left Menu

Kerala Congress Condemns Arrest of Catholic Nuns Amid Rising Tensions

The Congress in Kerala has strongly criticized the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for the arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh. The nuns were detained on charges of human trafficking, sparking allegations from Congress leaders about increasing attacks on minorities in BJP-led states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:56 IST
Kerala Congress Condemns Arrest of Catholic Nuns Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Kerala issued a staunch denunciation of the BJP and Sangh Parivar following reports of two Catholic nuns from Kerala being arrested in Chhattisgarh. The arrests, tied to claims of human trafficking, have incited anger among Congress leaders.

K C Venugopal and V D Satheesan of the Congress underscored the episode as emblematic of rising violence against minorities in BJP-managed states. Venugopal, via a post, emphasized an uptick in such attacks, drawing attention to incidents in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh.

Highlighting the issue on social media, Satheesan labeled the actions a "witch-hunt," calling for the exoneration of the nuns. He critiqued the BJP for failing to safeguard constitutional rights for minorities, threatening further action if the arrests stand unrectified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025