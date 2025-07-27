Kerala Congress Condemns Arrest of Catholic Nuns Amid Rising Tensions
The Congress in Kerala has strongly criticized the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for the arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh. The nuns were detained on charges of human trafficking, sparking allegations from Congress leaders about increasing attacks on minorities in BJP-led states.
- Country:
- India
The Congress in Kerala issued a staunch denunciation of the BJP and Sangh Parivar following reports of two Catholic nuns from Kerala being arrested in Chhattisgarh. The arrests, tied to claims of human trafficking, have incited anger among Congress leaders.
K C Venugopal and V D Satheesan of the Congress underscored the episode as emblematic of rising violence against minorities in BJP-managed states. Venugopal, via a post, emphasized an uptick in such attacks, drawing attention to incidents in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh.
Highlighting the issue on social media, Satheesan labeled the actions a "witch-hunt," calling for the exoneration of the nuns. He critiqued the BJP for failing to safeguard constitutional rights for minorities, threatening further action if the arrests stand unrectified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Temple Marriage Deception: Man Arrested for Alleged Forced Conversion
Major Drug Bust Near India-Nepal Border: Woman Arrested with MDMA Worth Rs 10.23 Crore
Tensions Rise as PTI Workers Arrested Amid Punjab Political Strife
Delhi Horror: Drunk Driver Arrested for Mowing Down Pedestrians
Fugitive's 13-Year Manhunt Ends in Arrest