EU's Support Hinges on Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Commitment

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urges Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to maintain independent anti-corruption bodies vital for Ukraine’s EU membership prospects. Following a call, von der Leyen assures continued support for Ukraine’s European ambitions, emphasizing the importance of preserving Ukraine's rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant gesture of support, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reiterated the EU's commitment to Ukraine's EU membership aspirations, contingent upon upholding independent anti-corruption agencies.

Speaking after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, von der Leyen emphasized the crucial role of these bodies in maintaining the rule of law in Ukraine.

The EU leader assured that Ukraine's progress on its European path would continue to receive unwavering support, highlighting that Ukraine has already laid a solid foundation for its European aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

