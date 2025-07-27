EU's Support Hinges on Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Commitment

In a significant gesture of support, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reiterated the EU's commitment to Ukraine's EU membership aspirations, contingent upon upholding independent anti-corruption agencies.

Speaking after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, von der Leyen emphasized the crucial role of these bodies in maintaining the rule of law in Ukraine.

The EU leader assured that Ukraine's progress on its European path would continue to receive unwavering support, highlighting that Ukraine has already laid a solid foundation for its European aspirations.

