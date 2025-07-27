Starmer Faces Pressure Over Gaza and Palestinian State Recognition
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to recall his cabinet during summer break to address the Gaza situation amid calls to recognize a Palestinian state. Despite pressure from Labour members and international leaders' actions, Starmer remains committed to recognizing Palestine only through a negotiated settlement.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is summoning his cabinet back from their summer break to deliberate on the escalating situation in Gaza. This comes as the Labour government faces mounting pressure to recognize a Palestinian state, a stance it has cautioned against adopting without a peace agreement.
The recall of ministers was outlined by Downing Street on Sunday, with the UK parliament on recess until September 1. Starmer's announcement came after France's President Emmanuel Macron declared France would recognize a Palestinian state, following similar moves from other European nations.
Though Starmer has expressed support for Palestinian recognition as part of a peace deal, he's receiving backlash from Labour MPs and navigating diplomatic relations with the United States, led by an administration that opposes rapid recognition without negotiation.
