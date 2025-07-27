Left Menu

Congress Targets Madhya Pradesh Government on Corruption and Tribal Displacement

During the monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Congress aims to challenge the BJP government on issues such as corruption, tribal displacement, and more. The Congress Legislature Party, led by Umang Singhar, will highlight failures including recruitment scams, Dalit rights violations, and demands for OBC reservation restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the upcoming monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, the Congress is gearing up to challenge the BJP government on a range of critical issues, including corruption and the displacement of tribal communities. The assembly session begins on Monday.

Umang Singhar, the opposition leader, chaired a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Sunday to craft a strategic approach for the session. During the meeting, the party deliberated on the BJP government's shortcomings and unfulfilled promises, according to a Congress leader familiar with the situation.

The Congress plans to raise significant issues including recruitment exam 'scams,' farmers' distress, women's safety, unemployment, drug abuse, and a fertiliser shortage. Additionally, the party seeks the restoration of the 27 percent reservation for OBCs, currently capped at 13 percent. Allegations of peak corruption under the current government have also been voiced, along with claims of governmental attempts to suppress opposition voices through false cases and distractions, as noted in a party statement. Key party figures, including Congress Working Committee member Kamleshwar Patel and Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare, were present at the strategizing session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

