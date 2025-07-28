EU Trade Talks: Spirits Sector Awaits Decisions
European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the recent trade framework agreement with the United States does not include decisions on the spirits sector. The specifics of the deal, especially concerning spirits, will be evaluated in the coming weeks.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that the recently finalized trade framework with U.S. President Donald Trump has excluded any definitive decisions on the spirits sector.
As part of ongoing evaluations, von der Leyen informed reporters that the details relevant to the spirits industry will be scrutinized over the following weeks.
This announcement underscores the complexity of the negotiations and the necessity to delve into sector-specific consequences as talks progress between the EU and United States.
