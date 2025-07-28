Stability on the Horizon: US-Japan Trade Developments

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, conveyed on Monday that new trade agreements involving the United States with the European Union and Japan have notably lessened the unpredictability of U.S. trade policy.

Hayashi, serving as the government's principal spokesperson, emphasized that this alleviation of uncertainty is poised to alleviate the risks of U.S. trade policy potentially applying downward pressure on both Japan's economy and that of the broader global market.

