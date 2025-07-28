Left Menu

Parliament Erupts Over Pahalgam Attack Security Lapse and Diplomatic Tensions

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat criticized the government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, urging transparency and non-partisan handling of national security issues. The opposition seeks discussions on foreign policy and alleged negligence, while parliamentary sessions face adjournments amid protests and demands for clarity on external diplomatic assertions.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has questioned the government's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting concerns about a security lapse. He urged the government to embrace criticism constructively and stressed the need for a non-biased approach to national security matters.

The opposition, led by Bhagat, aims to engage in detailed discussions on critical issues including national security, foreign policy, and the contentious relationship with Pakistan regarding terrorism. Bhagat emphasized that these talks must transcend mere allegations to focus on actionable insights, while questioning the removal of security in Pahalgam and the implications of President Trump's comments on trade and conflict.

Parliament's proceedings were marked by adjournments and heated debates as opposition members demanded accountability and transparency from the government. Key topics include the impact of Operation Sindoor, security infrastructure, and diplomatic interventions. With protests disrupting both houses, the tension between governmental and opposition parties continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

