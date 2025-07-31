Amit Shah Assures Action on Arrested Nuns Controversy

In a significant political move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly assured that comprehensive measures will be undertaken to secure the release of two nuns. Arrested over allegations of conversion and human trafficking, the nuns' case has stirred controversy following complaints by Bajrang Dal activists.

Congress-led UDF MP, N K Premachandran, disclosed Amit Shah's assurance after a delegation of Kerala MPs held discussions in New Delhi. The meeting highlights mounting tensions concerning religious freedom and human trafficking allegations.

Accused of forcibly converting three girls and engaging in human trafficking, the arrest of Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis took place at Durg railway station. The incident, a result of complaints from a local Bajrang Dal functionary, has gained national attention.

