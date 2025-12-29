Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Forced Conversions in Fatehpur Church

A pastor and his son were arrested in Fatehpur for allegedly trying illegal religious conversions. This followed a protest by Bajrang Dal activists who accused the church of luring Hindu women with promises of money, jobs, and education. Police are investigating, and security has been increased.

In Fatehpur district, a pastor and his son face charges over alleged illegal religious conversions. Their arrest occurred during a Sunday prayer meeting after Bajrang Dal activists protested, claiming that Hindu women were coaxed into the church with financial and educational promises.

Tensions briefly flared as protesters surrounded the police vehicle detaining the pastor and his son. The incident drew police intervention, led by Circle Officer Veer Singh, to restore order. Protesters allege that some 150 people, including many women, were being influenced by promises of money, jobs, and schooling for children.

A case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act has been filed, with further investigations underway. Police are verifying the purpose of the women's large turnout at the church, while security measures in the area have been intensified.

