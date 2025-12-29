Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Forced Conversions in Fatehpur Church

In Fatehpur district, a pastor and his son face charges over alleged illegal religious conversions. Their arrest occurred during a Sunday prayer meeting after Bajrang Dal activists protested, claiming that Hindu women were coaxed into the church with financial and educational promises.

Tensions briefly flared as protesters surrounded the police vehicle detaining the pastor and his son. The incident drew police intervention, led by Circle Officer Veer Singh, to restore order. Protesters allege that some 150 people, including many women, were being influenced by promises of money, jobs, and schooling for children.

A case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act has been filed, with further investigations underway. Police are verifying the purpose of the women's large turnout at the church, while security measures in the area have been intensified.