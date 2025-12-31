Defending Secularism Amidst Allegations of Forced Conversion
CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby highlights the targeting of minority communities under the guise of forced conversions. He stresses the need to defend secularism and urges state governments to uphold constitutional principles, citing instances of arrests related to conversion activities and historical atrocities.
CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby has raised concerns over the targeting of minority communities through allegations of forced religious conversions. He stressed the importance of defending secularism during these crucial times and called upon state governments to uphold constitutional principles.
Referring to recent arrests in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh involving religious conversion activities, Baby emphasized the need for vigilance against such actions. He also recalled past incidents like the 1999 murder of missionary Graham Staines by members of the Bajrang Dal.
Expressing his concern over the persistent infringement on Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, Baby pointed out how Sangh Parivar elements incite trouble, resulting in actions being taken against the victims by ruling BJP-NDA governments. He urged for action against Hindutva factions to preserve the nation's secular fabric.
