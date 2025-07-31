Rahul Gandhi Blasts Modi Over 'Dead Economy' & US-India Relations
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman, echoing Trump's 'dead economy' remark about India. Gandhi alleges BJP's policy failures, economic destruction in favor of billionaire Adani, and ineffective foreign dealings, notably with the US and China, undermining national interests.
In a sharp rebuke echoing US President Donald Trump, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming India's economy is in disarray. Gandhi alleged policy failures have devastated the country's economy, defense, and foreign relations.
Speaking to reporters, Gandhi asserted that the Modi government has effectively surrendered to American interests, with a US-India trade deal looming at Trump's discretion. The opposition leader further accused the government of sabotaging the economy for the benefit of billionaire Gautam Adani and neglecting domestic and international challenges.
The BJP dismissed Gandhi's remarks as an affront to India's progress, labeling his statements as misleading. Despite Gandhi's harsh critique, including claims of job scarcity due to Modi's policies, party leaders remain firm in defending the government's achievements and strategic decisions.
