Acquittal Sparks Controversy Over 'Hindu Terror' Narrative

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of fabricating the 'Hindu terror' narrative as a tactic to undermine the rise of the BJP and its leader Narendra Modi, while simultaneously courting Muslim voters. This claim comes in the wake of a court ruling that acquitted all defendants in the Malegaon blast case, a decision the BJP has welcomed.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the former Congress-led government's handling of the case, describing it as a calculated conspiracy for electoral gain. He demanded apologies and compensation for the acquitted individuals, who include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, citing alleged torture and tampered evidence.

Prasad further condemned Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, urging them to apologize for the 'Hindu terror' theory. The BJP argues that the narrative not only defamed Hindus but was also employed to divert attention from genuine threats. Additional cases were cited as evidence of Congress's alleged bias and mishandling of anti-terror efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)