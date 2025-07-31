Left Menu

Acquittal Sparks Controversy Over 'Hindu Terror' Narrative

The BJP alleged that the Congress created the 'Hindu terror' theory to suppress the BJP and appease Muslim voters. Following the acquittal of the Malegaon blast accused, including Pragya Singh Thakur and Prasad Purohit, the BJP demands apologies and compensations, accusing Congress of vote-bank politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:26 IST
Acquittal Sparks Controversy Over 'Hindu Terror' Narrative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of fabricating the 'Hindu terror' narrative as a tactic to undermine the rise of the BJP and its leader Narendra Modi, while simultaneously courting Muslim voters. This claim comes in the wake of a court ruling that acquitted all defendants in the Malegaon blast case, a decision the BJP has welcomed.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the former Congress-led government's handling of the case, describing it as a calculated conspiracy for electoral gain. He demanded apologies and compensation for the acquitted individuals, who include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, citing alleged torture and tampered evidence.

Prasad further condemned Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, urging them to apologize for the 'Hindu terror' theory. The BJP argues that the narrative not only defamed Hindus but was also employed to divert attention from genuine threats. Additional cases were cited as evidence of Congress's alleged bias and mishandling of anti-terror efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025