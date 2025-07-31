Left Menu

Soldiers Honored: Tragedy in Ladakh

Two soldiers were killed and three others injured when a boulder fell on their army vehicle in Ladakh. Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh were cremated with full military honors in Punjab. Mourners, officials, and government representatives paid their respects.

Tragedy struck the military convoy in Ladakh as a fatal accident claimed the lives of two soldiers on Wednesday. The army was in mourning following the death of Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh, whose military journey was untimely cut short by a falling boulder.

The accident unfolded near Galwan's Charbagh, approximately 200 km from Leh, while the convoy was undertaking a training move from Durbuk to Chongtash. Among the injured were Maj Mayank Shubham, Maj Amit Dixit, and Capt Gaurav, highlighting the perils faced by military personnel even in routine operations.

The fallen soldiers were cremated with full honors in their Punjab hometowns on Thursday. Emotions ran high as community members, relatives, and officials, including Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, gathered to pay respects. Grief-stricken families recalled their final conversations with the deceased, sealing a poignant farewell to dedicated servicemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

