Left Menu

DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth Emphasizes Party Growth Amid CM Stalin Visit

Premalatha Vijayakanth, DMDK's general secretary, visited Tamil Nadu's CM Stalin, asserting it was a courtesy call without political motives. The focus remains on strengthening DMDK with an upcoming state-wide campaign. A party conference is scheduled for January 2026, alongside strategic initiatives to connect with the populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:10 IST
DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth Emphasizes Party Growth Amid CM Stalin Visit
Premalatha Vijayakanth
  • Country:
  • India

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam's general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, visited Chief Minister M K Stalin, emphasizing it was a friendly gesture concerning his health condition.

Premalatha dismissed any political implications behind the visit, reiterating the intention to fortify the DMDK with its upcoming campaign initiatives.

Significant focus is on internal party development and public engagement through strategies leading up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025