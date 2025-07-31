DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth Emphasizes Party Growth Amid CM Stalin Visit
Premalatha Vijayakanth, DMDK's general secretary, visited Tamil Nadu's CM Stalin, asserting it was a courtesy call without political motives. The focus remains on strengthening DMDK with an upcoming state-wide campaign. A party conference is scheduled for January 2026, alongside strategic initiatives to connect with the populace.
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam's general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, visited Chief Minister M K Stalin, emphasizing it was a friendly gesture concerning his health condition.
Premalatha dismissed any political implications behind the visit, reiterating the intention to fortify the DMDK with its upcoming campaign initiatives.
Significant focus is on internal party development and public engagement through strategies leading up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2026.
