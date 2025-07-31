DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth Emphasizes Party Growth Amid CM Stalin Visit

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam's general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, visited Chief Minister M K Stalin, emphasizing it was a friendly gesture concerning his health condition.

Premalatha dismissed any political implications behind the visit, reiterating the intention to fortify the DMDK with its upcoming campaign initiatives.

Significant focus is on internal party development and public engagement through strategies leading up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2026.

