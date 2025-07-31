In a significant political move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reinstated the independence of Ukraine's chief anti-corruption agencies. This decision aims to quell political unrest following controversial legislative changes that had weakened these bodies, sparking widespread public protests.

The reversal came under mounting pressure from European officials who cautioned that Ukraine's prospects for European Union membership could be compromised by restricting these agencies. The new legislation, passed unanimously, blocks external interference in the anti-graft bodies' operations.

Eradicating corruption is crucial for Ukraine's EU membership ambitions, a sentiment echoed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The decision was met with public approval and heightened responsibility among anti-corruption officials, as Ukraine continues to navigate the dual challenges of internal reform and external invasion.

