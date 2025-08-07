Tense Trade Tussles: Japan Urges Swift U.S. Tariff Cuts

Japan has urged the United States to quickly enact an agreed reduction in auto tariffs following a recent trade deal, highlighting stress points within Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration. The call comes amidst confusion over U.S. levies on other Japanese goods.

During a meeting in Washington with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, top Japanese trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa sought immediate action on the tariff cuts. While the U.S. had agreed to lower car import tariffs to 15% from 27.5%, a timeline for these changes remains unspecified, adding pressure on diplomatic discussions.

With President Donald Trump's recent tariff hikes affecting many trade partners, Japan is keen on clarifying the 'no stacking' condition of the deal. Domestic criticism grows as Ishiba's government defends the lack of a written agreement, arguing that formalizing might delay tariff reductions.

