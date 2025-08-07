Trump Demands Intel CEO's Resignation Amid Controversy

In a surprising twist, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. This announcement comes amid concerns about Tan's ties to Chinese firms.

The controversy has not only rocked Intel but also caused its shares to fall by nearly five percent. The demand for Tan's resignation was amplified after a letter from U.S. Senator Tom Cotton brought to light Tan's extensive investments in Chinese companies, some connected to the Chinese military.

With Intel already struggling to reposition itself in the global market, this leadership crisis adds another layer of challenges. Tan's goal of reducing Intel's workforce and refining its manufacturing strategy is now overshadowed by this unfolding drama.

