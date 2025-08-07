Left Menu

Trump Demands Intel CEO's Resignation Amid Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the resignation of Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, due to concerns over his connections to Chinese firms. This demand follows reports of Tan's significant investments in Chinese technology companies. The controversy has impacted Intel's stock value and heightened scrutiny around Tan's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:47 IST
CEO

In a surprising twist, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. This announcement comes amid concerns about Tan's ties to Chinese firms.

The controversy has not only rocked Intel but also caused its shares to fall by nearly five percent. The demand for Tan's resignation was amplified after a letter from U.S. Senator Tom Cotton brought to light Tan's extensive investments in Chinese companies, some connected to the Chinese military.

With Intel already struggling to reposition itself in the global market, this leadership crisis adds another layer of challenges. Tan's goal of reducing Intel's workforce and refining its manufacturing strategy is now overshadowed by this unfolding drama.

