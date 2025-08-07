Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Battles EPIC Dilemma: Election Ruckus in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav faces election authorities' notice over two EPIC numbers. He contends it's due to administrative errors and accuses the BJP-led NDA of manipulating electoral rolls. Yadav, advocating for the INDIA bloc, criticizes government's silence on tariffs and Trump's claims of intervention in Indo-Pak conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:48 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Battles EPIC Dilemma: Election Ruckus in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and Bihar's opposition head, accused Patna's election authorities of blaming him for their mistakes after receiving a notice about possessing two EPIC numbers. Yadav insists a robust reply is being prepared to counter the claims.

The issue arose after Yadav's online search for his EPIC number yielded no results, sparking accusations of electoral manipulation favoring the BJP-led NDA. The Patna administration countered his claims with evidence from draft electoral rolls, showing unchanged EPIC numbers.

While attending a meeting of the INDIA bloc in Delhi, Yadav criticized the Modi government for its silence on rising tariffs and Donald Trump's intervention claims. He mocked NDA's recent political strategies, brushing off threats from rival Anant Singh with confidence in the upcoming Bihar polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025