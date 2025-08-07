Tejashwi Yadav Battles EPIC Dilemma: Election Ruckus in Bihar
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav faces election authorities' notice over two EPIC numbers. He contends it's due to administrative errors and accuses the BJP-led NDA of manipulating electoral rolls. Yadav, advocating for the INDIA bloc, criticizes government's silence on tariffs and Trump's claims of intervention in Indo-Pak conflict.
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and Bihar's opposition head, accused Patna's election authorities of blaming him for their mistakes after receiving a notice about possessing two EPIC numbers. Yadav insists a robust reply is being prepared to counter the claims.
The issue arose after Yadav's online search for his EPIC number yielded no results, sparking accusations of electoral manipulation favoring the BJP-led NDA. The Patna administration countered his claims with evidence from draft electoral rolls, showing unchanged EPIC numbers.
While attending a meeting of the INDIA bloc in Delhi, Yadav criticized the Modi government for its silence on rising tariffs and Donald Trump's intervention claims. He mocked NDA's recent political strategies, brushing off threats from rival Anant Singh with confidence in the upcoming Bihar polls.
