Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Tensions: Opposition Protests Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted as opposition MPs protested against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Despite protests, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025 was passed. The House was adjourned multiple times amid demands for a debate and lost significant session time due to disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:53 IST
Rajya Sabha Tensions: Opposition Protests Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a tumultuous session on Thursday, adjourned for the day post-lunch as opposition MPs intensified their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The House faced multiple adjournments starting from the morning, amid vociferous demands for a debate on the SIR exercise. Despite loud protests, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, was introduced and passed amidst the chaos.

Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge called for collaborative efforts between the government and opposition, whereas the Leader of the House JP Nadda advocated for proceeding with scheduled business. The morning session also saw rejected notices from opposition members eager for recognition of their issues under Rule 267.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025