Rajya Sabha Tensions: Opposition Protests Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
The Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted as opposition MPs protested against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Despite protests, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025 was passed. The House was adjourned multiple times amid demands for a debate and lost significant session time due to disruptions.
The Rajya Sabha witnessed a tumultuous session on Thursday, adjourned for the day post-lunch as opposition MPs intensified their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
The House faced multiple adjournments starting from the morning, amid vociferous demands for a debate on the SIR exercise. Despite loud protests, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, was introduced and passed amidst the chaos.
Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge called for collaborative efforts between the government and opposition, whereas the Leader of the House JP Nadda advocated for proceeding with scheduled business. The morning session also saw rejected notices from opposition members eager for recognition of their issues under Rule 267.
