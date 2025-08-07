Rajya Sabha Tensions: Opposition Protests Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a tumultuous session on Thursday, adjourned for the day post-lunch as opposition MPs intensified their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The House faced multiple adjournments starting from the morning, amid vociferous demands for a debate on the SIR exercise. Despite loud protests, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, was introduced and passed amidst the chaos.

Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge called for collaborative efforts between the government and opposition, whereas the Leader of the House JP Nadda advocated for proceeding with scheduled business. The morning session also saw rejected notices from opposition members eager for recognition of their issues under Rule 267.

(With inputs from agencies.)