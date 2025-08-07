Left Menu

U.S. Diplomatic Push Against EU's Digital Services Act

The Trump administration, opposing the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), instructed U.S. diplomats to lobby against it. The DSA aims at regulating online content to prevent misinformation and hate speech. The U.S. argues it restricts free speech, affecting American tech firms with potential international trade impacts.

Updated: 07-08-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has initiated a lobbying effort via U.S. diplomats in Europe against the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA). The internal State Department cable, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and dated August 4, reveals concerns that the DSA's measures to control harmful online content stifle free speech and impose financial burdens on American tech companies.

The DSA, regarded as a landmark regulation in the EU, is designed to make the digital ecosystem safer by holding tech giants accountable for illegal content, including hate speech. However, the U.S. administration views these measures as unjustly curbing freedom of expression. Notably, Vice President JD Vance has actively voiced these concerns, accusing the EU of censoring U.S. voices, which the EU denies.

As instructed by the cable, diplomats are tasked with engaging EU officials to reconsider or amend the DSA, focusing on restricting its implications for U.S. companies. The escalation in diplomatic efforts signifies a growing tension in transatlantic relations over digital policy and economic interests, as the EU maintains that its regulations are essential for open digital markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

