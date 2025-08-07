Novo Nordisk CEO Doustdar Announces Potential Layoffs Amid Cost-Saving Plans

Novo Nordisk's newly appointed Chief Executive, Mike Doustdar, is contemplating layoffs as part of the company's forthcoming cost-saving strategies. During an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2, Doustdar mentioned his willingness to explore all avenues for savings, including scrutinizing salary expenses.

Doustdar, who assumed his role on Thursday, emphasized his approach of acting swiftly yet maintaining fairness. Despite the urgency, he reassures stakeholders that the process will not be ruthless but rather conducted with integrity.

With a history at the company, Doustdar is confident in completing the reviews faster than his predecessors, ensuring Novo Nordisk stays on track financially while maintaining employee morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)