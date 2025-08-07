Left Menu

Novo Nordisk CEO Doustdar Announces Potential Layoffs Amid Cost-Saving Plans

Novo Nordisk's new CEO, Mike Doustdar, is considering layoffs as part of cost-saving measures. He aims to review all company expenses, including salaries, but assures a fair process. Doustdar, a company veteran, pledges to proceed faster than previous executives without being ruthless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Novo Nordisk's newly appointed Chief Executive, Mike Doustdar, is contemplating layoffs as part of the company's forthcoming cost-saving strategies. During an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2, Doustdar mentioned his willingness to explore all avenues for savings, including scrutinizing salary expenses.

Doustdar, who assumed his role on Thursday, emphasized his approach of acting swiftly yet maintaining fairness. Despite the urgency, he reassures stakeholders that the process will not be ruthless but rather conducted with integrity.

With a history at the company, Doustdar is confident in completing the reviews faster than his predecessors, ensuring Novo Nordisk stays on track financially while maintaining employee morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

