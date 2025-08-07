Azad Criticizes US Tariff Hike Amidst India's Economic Concerns
The Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar Azad voices concerns over a new 25% US tariff on Indian imports due to Russian oil purchases. Highlighting potential economic losses, Azad urges government action. Prime Minister Modi prioritizes farmers, resisting agricultural sector changes despite increased tariffs.
Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad has expressed concern over the economic implications of a new 25 percent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian imports. Speaking to ANI, Azad highlighted the potential financial strain this tariff could place on India's economy and its industrialists.
Azad warned that the increased costs, resulting from the tariff, would hurt sales and damage industrial growth, calling for the Indian government to seek a robust resolution. The tariff follows Trump's Executive Order citing India's Russian oil imports as a threat to US security, aiming to elevate total tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent.
In response to the tariff, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the country's commitment to protecting its farmers. Addressing a centenary conference, Modi maintained his stance against opening India's agricultural sector, stating that the welfare of farmers remains India's foremost priority amidst global trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
