Lawmakers on the Run: The Texas Redistricting Showdown

In a dramatic turn of events, over 50 Democratic lawmakers from Texas have fled the state, seeking to block Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts. This collective escape has spurred Republican Senator John Cornyn to call for federal intervention, even as legal experts question its legitimacy.

These absent lawmakers, currently in Democratic-friendly states like Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts, face civil warrants issued by the Texas House but have not been criminally charged. The warrants apply strictly within Texas, complicating efforts to enforce return solely through state power.

With the FBI's possible involvement, as encouraged by Cornyn, Governor Abbott and other Republicans are eyeing the national implications. Democratic governorships are also considering redistricting on their turf to counterbalance these Republican maneuvers, escalating the partisan chess game into new territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)