West Bengal Government vs. Election Commission: A Political Standoff
The Election Commission of India has ordered West Bengal to suspend four officials and submit a compliance report by August 11. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defied the directive, accusing the ECI of being influenced by the BJP. The standoff highlights ongoing tensions between the state's government and the poll panel.
- Country:
- India
In a recent directive, the Election Commission of India has demanded action against four West Bengal officials, setting a deadline for compliance by August 11. The officials are accused of electoral roll irregularities.
However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has challenged the order, declining to suspend the officials and accusing the ECI of acting under BJP influence. Banerjee assured her support to the accused officers, intensifying the conflict between the state's administration and the ECI.
The controversy stems from alleged manipulations during electoral roll preparations in two assembly constituencies. The ECI insists on immediate compliance, while Banerjee questions its jurisdiction, further escalating tensions.
