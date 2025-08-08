West Bengal Government vs. Election Commission: A Political Standoff

In a recent directive, the Election Commission of India has demanded action against four West Bengal officials, setting a deadline for compliance by August 11. The officials are accused of electoral roll irregularities.

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has challenged the order, declining to suspend the officials and accusing the ECI of acting under BJP influence. Banerjee assured her support to the accused officers, intensifying the conflict between the state's administration and the ECI.

The controversy stems from alleged manipulations during electoral roll preparations in two assembly constituencies. The ECI insists on immediate compliance, while Banerjee questions its jurisdiction, further escalating tensions.

