Left Menu

Delhi University Launches Stringent Anti-Defacement Measures for Upcoming DUSU Elections

Delhi University has introduced strict anti-defacement guidelines for the DUSU elections to preserve campus integrity. New rules include anti-defacement affidavits, defacement prevention committees, and designated campaign areas. Violators face hefty fines and penalties. The university encourages online campaigning and debates to enhance fair electoral practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:56 IST
Delhi University Launches Stringent Anti-Defacement Measures for Upcoming DUSU Elections
Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, at North Campus in New Delhi in 2024 (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to protect college property from defacement during election season, Delhi University has unveiled a comprehensive set of guidelines ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. The institution has mandated each college and department to conduct orientation and sensitization programs to highlight the importance of maintaining public property and campus sanctity.

Among the new directives is the requirement for freshmen to sign an anti-defacement affidavit, akin to the anti-ragging affidavit signed during admission. In addition, the formation of 'College Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property' and a 'University Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property' at respective levels has been outlined. Colleges are instructed to expand designated 'walls of democracy' to provide legitimate campaign space, thereby reducing wall misuse.

The guidelines also propose promoting online debates for candidates, which will be available on the university's website. Contestants must execute a Rs 1 lakh bond against guideline violations by themselves or supporters. The University has prohibited dhols, loudspeakers, and unauthorized outsiders on campus and will utilize biometric systems to regulate entry. The regulations, enforced even post-election, threaten violators with fines, suspension, or expulsion. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has yet to announce the election dates, with key officials appointed for election management on July 31. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025