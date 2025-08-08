Delhi University Launches Stringent Anti-Defacement Measures for Upcoming DUSU Elections

In a decisive move to protect college property from defacement during election season, Delhi University has unveiled a comprehensive set of guidelines ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. The institution has mandated each college and department to conduct orientation and sensitization programs to highlight the importance of maintaining public property and campus sanctity.

Among the new directives is the requirement for freshmen to sign an anti-defacement affidavit, akin to the anti-ragging affidavit signed during admission. In addition, the formation of 'College Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property' and a 'University Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property' at respective levels has been outlined. Colleges are instructed to expand designated 'walls of democracy' to provide legitimate campaign space, thereby reducing wall misuse.

The guidelines also propose promoting online debates for candidates, which will be available on the university's website. Contestants must execute a Rs 1 lakh bond against guideline violations by themselves or supporters. The University has prohibited dhols, loudspeakers, and unauthorized outsiders on campus and will utilize biometric systems to regulate entry. The regulations, enforced even post-election, threaten violators with fines, suspension, or expulsion. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has yet to announce the election dates, with key officials appointed for election management on July 31. (ANI)

