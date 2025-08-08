Lukashenko Shuns Dynastic Succession Amidst Political Turmoil

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced he does not plan to seek another term, dismissing speculation of grooming his son for leadership. The leader, who has governed under an authoritarian regime for over 30 years, communicated these intentions in a TIME magazine interview.

Lukashenko, 70, hinted at slowing down, drawing a comparison with U.S. President Donald Trump's vitality at a similar age. He advised his successor to proceed with caution to avoid a 'revolutionary breakdown.' Lukashenko's comments come amid ongoing political unrest following contentious elections in 2020.

Despite releasing several individuals convicted of political offenses, human rights organizations report nearly 1,200 remain imprisoned. Lukashenko maintains there are no political prisoners in the country, countering widespread criticism from Western governments and opposition leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)