Global Voices Urge Caution Over Israel's Gaza Plan

Concerns are mounting globally as Israel's plan to take over Gaza City faces scrutiny from international leaders.

The Czech Republic's Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavský, described the plan as "risky," advocating for civilian protection and adherence to international law. Lipavský emphasized that a two-state solution remains the key to lasting peace.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's operations, accusing them of "starvation, brutal practices, and ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians. Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, echoed these sentiments, describing Israel's tactics as "dangerous escalation" and calling for global intervention to secure Palestinian sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)