Global Voices Urge Caution Over Israel's Gaza Plan

International leaders express concern over Israel's planned Gaza City takeover. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warn of risks, urging focus on a two-state solution and supporting Palestinian sovereignty. Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli actions, highlighting historical Palestinian ties and calling for international intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Concerns are mounting globally as Israel's plan to take over Gaza City faces scrutiny from international leaders.

The Czech Republic's Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavský, described the plan as "risky," advocating for civilian protection and adherence to international law. Lipavský emphasized that a two-state solution remains the key to lasting peace.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's operations, accusing them of "starvation, brutal practices, and ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians. Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, echoed these sentiments, describing Israel's tactics as "dangerous escalation" and calling for global intervention to secure Palestinian sovereignty.

