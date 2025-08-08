Left Menu

Modi's Historic Return to China for SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit China for the SCO Tianjin Summit, marking his first visit in over seven years. The summit aims to foster solidarity and development within the SCO. Discussions between India and China continue to address past tensions and explore future cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:59 IST
Modi's Historic Return to China for SCO Summit
  • Country:
  • China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to return to China later this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tianjin Summit after over seven years, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations. China's Foreign Ministry expressed enthusiasm, anticipating a summit of solidarity and fruitful outcomes.

Modi's visit is part of a strategic itinerary that includes Japan, although official confirmation of the trips remains pending. The summit is poised to be the largest in scale for the SCO, with over 20 national leaders and global organization heads expected to attend the pivotal gathering.

India and China have been engaged in efforts to mend bilateral ties strained by the military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Notable diplomatic exchanges and agreements have been reached, including the revival of dialogues, easing border tensions, and potential cooperation resumption. The global community watches closely as leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin join the anticipated summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025