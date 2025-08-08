Modi's Historic Return to China for SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to return to China later this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tianjin Summit after over seven years, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations. China's Foreign Ministry expressed enthusiasm, anticipating a summit of solidarity and fruitful outcomes.

Modi's visit is part of a strategic itinerary that includes Japan, although official confirmation of the trips remains pending. The summit is poised to be the largest in scale for the SCO, with over 20 national leaders and global organization heads expected to attend the pivotal gathering.

India and China have been engaged in efforts to mend bilateral ties strained by the military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Notable diplomatic exchanges and agreements have been reached, including the revival of dialogues, easing border tensions, and potential cooperation resumption. The global community watches closely as leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin join the anticipated summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)