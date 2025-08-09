Tensions Rise Over Israeli Plans for Gaza Takeover

At least six Palestinians were killed and over 140 wounded at the Israeli-administered Zikim Crossing in northern Gaza, a critical point for UN aid convoys. According to Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya from Shifa Hospital, the casualties resulted from Israeli gunfire.

Despite some looters among the crowd, a Palestinian witness noted the situation was less chaotic than previous days, with more aid trucks entering. However, Israeli troops reportedly continued firing toward civilians. There has been no official response from the Israeli military.

International condemnation has been swift against Israel's plans to seize Gaza. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and the French government criticized the strategy, warning it endangers hostages and violates international law. The UN Security Council, led by Panama, is set to hold an emergency meeting at the request of several countries to address escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)