Trump Replaces IRS Chief with Treasury Secretary as Interim
U.S. President Donald Trump has replaced Billy Long as IRS Commissioner, appointing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as acting commissioner. Long, a former Missouri congressman, may receive an ambassador nomination, while his term at the IRS was originally set to end in November 2027.
The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump has decided to replace Billy Long as the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will temporarily take on the role of acting commissioner, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
The decision was initially reported by The New York Times, which suggests that Long may be considered for an ambassadorial position. Long's term as IRS Commissioner began in June and was scheduled to continue until November 2027. A spokesperson for the Treasury Department declined to provide further commentary on the personnel change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
