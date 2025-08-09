Solomon Islands Shun Donors Amidst Pacific Political Tensions

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele has declared that 21 donor countries, including major players like the United States and China, will not participate in the region's paramount political gathering. This decision, apparently spurred by Beijing, seeks to sideline Taiwan from the Pacific Islands Forum.

Concerns have arisen from three island nations allied with Taiwan, fearing the exclusion of their officials from this pivotal meeting. The Solomon Islands realigned from Taiwan to China in 2019, removing Taiwan from its list for concessional entry in April. China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, has fortified its Pacific ties.

Manele informed the Solomon Islands parliament that the exclusion is due to incomplete reviews of other countries' relations with the Pacific. Despite including multilateral groups like the World Bank, the decision has elicited disappointment from the U.S. and concerns of escalating diplomatic tensions.

