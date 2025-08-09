Left Menu

Trump Claims Credit in Averting India-Pakistan Nuclear Conflict

President Donald Trump reiterated his assertion that he played a pivotal role in resolving the tense military standoff between India and Pakistan, which could have escalated into a nuclear conflict. He claims trade discussions facilitated peace, though India attributes the resolution to direct military talks with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 08:50 IST
Donald Trump

In a statement delivered at the White House, President Donald Trump once more claimed that his intervention helped avert a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. Trump attributed the de-escalation to trade negotiations, despite India's insistence on the resolution being achieved through direct military communications.

Speaking alongside Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after a peace accord, Trump remarked on his broader efforts to bring peace across the globe, citing previous peace settlements and emphasizing the significance of preventing nuclear threats.

Trump has frequently mentioned his diplomatic role in stopping the India-Pakistan conflict, underscoring his broader strategy of conflict resolution through trade. Despite India's disputations of his claims, Trump remains emphatic about his contributions to global peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

