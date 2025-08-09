Left Menu

Alleged Religious Conversion Sparks Controversy in Odisha

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned attacks on Catholic priests and nuns in Odisha's Jaleswar as 'Hindutva vigilantism.' He accused Sangh Parivar groups of orchestrating these attacks based on false claims of religious conversion, reflecting a broader communal witch-hunt against Christians in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-08-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 09:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the alleged attacks on Catholic priests and nuns in Odisha's Jaleswar as 'Hindutva vigilantism.'

Vijayan accused Sangh Parivar groups of orchestrating the reported assaults, which were ostensibly carried out on false allegations of religious conversion. He claims these attacks reveal an ongoing communal witch-hunt against Christians in the country.

The incident reportedly involved vehicles carrying Christian clergy being stopped by a group in Odisha's Balasore district on suspicions of forced conversion, underscoring the tension surrounding religious freedom in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

