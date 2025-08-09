Alleged Religious Conversion Sparks Controversy in Odisha

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the alleged attacks on Catholic priests and nuns in Odisha's Jaleswar as 'Hindutva vigilantism.'

Vijayan accused Sangh Parivar groups of orchestrating the reported assaults, which were ostensibly carried out on false allegations of religious conversion. He claims these attacks reveal an ongoing communal witch-hunt against Christians in the country.

The incident reportedly involved vehicles carrying Christian clergy being stopped by a group in Odisha's Balasore district on suspicions of forced conversion, underscoring the tension surrounding religious freedom in India.

