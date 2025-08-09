BJP's Firm Stance: Six-Year Expulsion After Internal Criticism

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan has expelled its state spokesperson, Krishna Kumar Janu, for six years. This decision comes after he publicly criticized the party's handling of former governor Satya Pal Malik and former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, both significant figures within the political community.

Party officials report that a disciplinary process was launched in June, with a show-cause notice issued to Janu on June 20. Chairman of the BJP state disciplinary committee, Onkar Singh Lakhawat, stated that Janu was unable to justify his comments, leading to his expulsion.

Janu's critique, captured in a widely circulated video, described the alleged mistreatment of Malik and Dhankhar as humiliating. His remarks also raised concerns among BJP members from the Jat community about receiving similar treatment. This move by the BJP underscores its strict approach to maintaining internal discipline amidst critical political times.

(With inputs from agencies.)