Sri Lanka Urges Ceasefire Amid Gaza Escalation

Sri Lanka expressed concern over Israel's decision to seize control of Gaza, warning about potential violence escalation. The Foreign Ministry urged an immediate ceasefire and advocated for diplomatic dialogue. Israel's Cabinet approved a plan to disarm Hamas, spark fears of prolonged conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:34 IST
Sri Lanka has raised alarms over Israel's move to seize control of Gaza, foreseeing potential violence escalation in the region. The island nation's Foreign Ministry has called for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing the need for diplomatic dialogue to foster sustainable peace.

This reaction follows the Israeli Security Cabinet's endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to militarily control Gaza City as part of a strategic five-point plan aimed at disarming Hamas.

Concerns are mounting as Israel outlines its objectives, including demilitarizing the Gaza Strip and establishing a new civil administration. In response, Hamas accuses Israel of ethnic cleansing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

