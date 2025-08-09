Sri Lanka Urges Ceasefire Amid Gaza Escalation

Sri Lanka has raised alarms over Israel's move to seize control of Gaza, foreseeing potential violence escalation in the region. The island nation's Foreign Ministry has called for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing the need for diplomatic dialogue to foster sustainable peace.

This reaction follows the Israeli Security Cabinet's endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to militarily control Gaza City as part of a strategic five-point plan aimed at disarming Hamas.

Concerns are mounting as Israel outlines its objectives, including demilitarizing the Gaza Strip and establishing a new civil administration. In response, Hamas accuses Israel of ethnic cleansing.

(With inputs from agencies.)