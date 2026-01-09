Diplomatic Dialogues: A Venezuelan-Colombian Encounter
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez plans to visit Colombia soon for a meeting with President Gustavo Petro. This meeting follows her request for time to address domestic issues. The discussion, as reported by El Pais, emphasizes the ongoing diplomatic relations between the neighboring countries.
Venezuela's acting President, Delcy Rodriguez, is preparing for a diplomatic visit to Colombia, scheduled in the coming weeks. This impending meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro was highlighted in his recent interview with El Pais.
During the interview, President Petro noted that Rodriguez had requested a two-week period to manage pressing matters within her own country before the meeting could take place.
This anticipated visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagements between Venezuela and Colombia, as both leaders seek to address bilateral concerns and strengthen ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
