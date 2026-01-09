Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: A Venezuelan-Colombian Encounter

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez plans to visit Colombia soon for a meeting with President Gustavo Petro. This meeting follows her request for time to address domestic issues. The discussion, as reported by El Pais, emphasizes the ongoing diplomatic relations between the neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:09 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: A Venezuelan-Colombian Encounter
Delcy Rodriguez

Venezuela's acting President, Delcy Rodriguez, is preparing for a diplomatic visit to Colombia, scheduled in the coming weeks. This impending meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro was highlighted in his recent interview with El Pais.

During the interview, President Petro noted that Rodriguez had requested a two-week period to manage pressing matters within her own country before the meeting could take place.

This anticipated visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagements between Venezuela and Colombia, as both leaders seek to address bilateral concerns and strengthen ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Swirls as xAI's Grok Chatbot Faces Backlash Over Image Misuse

Controversy Swirls as xAI's Grok Chatbot Faces Backlash Over Image Misuse

 Global
2
Sweden's Asylum Numbers Hit Historic Low Amid Policy Shifts

Sweden's Asylum Numbers Hit Historic Low Amid Policy Shifts

 Sweden
3
India Voices Concern Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

India Voices Concern Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

 India
4
Big players should enter aviation sector, not fly-by-night types: Former aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

Big players should enter aviation sector, not fly-by-night types: Former avi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026