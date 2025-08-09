Left Menu

Syria Declines Meetings with Kurdish-Led Forces

Syria has decided not to attend planned meetings with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Paris. The decision follows a previous forum by the SDF deemed by Damascus as violating an agreement with the government, aiming to avoid reviving the era of the former regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:11 IST
Syria Declines Meetings with Kurdish-Led Forces
Syria has announced its decision to skip planned meetings in Paris with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as stated by a government source on Saturday. This decision, reported by Syria's state news agency SANA, stems from concerns over an earlier forum organized by the U.S.-backed SDF.

The Syrian government views this forum as a breach of a previous accord made between Damascus and the SDF. The government insists it will not partake in any negotiations intending to restore elements of the past regime, signaling its unwavering stance in the current political climate.

The move underscores ongoing tensions and the complicated relationship between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces, highlighting the broader geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

