Minister Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Election Allegations as Defeat Looms
Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making allegations against the Election Commission amidst fears of impending defeat in the Bihar elections. He defended Operation Sindoor as a counter-terror effort, asserted the EC's integrity, and supported the abrogation of Article 370 and the use of Marathi language.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging election fraud as Bihar's anticipated polls approach, suggesting Gandhi's claim stems from sensing defeat. After inaugurating a blood donation drive, Jadhav maintained that the Election Commission operates with transparency, dismantling Gandhi's accusations.
Focusing on 'Operation Sindoor,' Jadhav emphasized its anti-terror objectives rather than a war declaration against Pakistan. He assured that India's forces are primed to counteract any terrorist threats, hinting at the operation's ongoing nature. PM Modi's robust stance on national defense was echoed in Jadhav's remarks.
Addressing advocacy for Marathi language in Maharashtra, Jadhav lent support, advising newcomers to adapt linguistically. He lauded the abrogation of Article 370 as a unifying measure and deemed past political moves as divisive, aligning with broader nationalist sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
