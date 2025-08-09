Tensions Escalate as Kolkata Police and Ex-Cricketer Clash at Protest

The Kolkata Police are set to file a suo motu case against former cricketer and BJP MLA Ashok Dinda. The charges stem from allegations of threats and assault against police personnel during a protest rally at the West Bengal state secretariat, marking the anniversary of a doctor's controversial death.

Dinda, a former Bengal Ranji cricketer, reportedly threatened and attacked officers on duty, including the guard of an IAS official. Video footage corroborating the police's claims has been seized. Dinda has publicly stated his readiness to retaliate against police actions, triggering law enforcement concern.

The rally saw violence, with protestors and law enforcement clashing, leading to injuries on both sides. Particularly affected were the parents of the deceased doctor, alleged victims of a police baton charge. However, police denied these allegations, maintaining that no excessive force was used.

(With inputs from agencies.)