Left Menu

Armenia and Azerbaijan: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

U.S. President Trump facilitated a potential peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan to conclude decades-long conflict. Armenia needs to amend its constitution to advance the process. This strategic accord aims to enhance economic and transport links in the South Caucasus region but raises unresolved questions about execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:23 IST
Armenia and Azerbaijan: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The South Caucasus region is potentially entering a new era of peace as Armenia and Azerbaijan near a final peace agreement, brokered in part by U.S. President Donald Trump. The peace initiative aims to resolve the long-standing conflict between the two nations over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

During a summit at the White House, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration, signaling a possible end to decades of hostilities. Both Turkey and Iran have expressed support for the agreement, but Russia, traditionally an ally of Armenia, has been left out of this U.S.-backed negotiation.

The complexities of implementing this peace deal linger, especially concerning a constitutional amendment in Armenia and the operations of a new strategic transit corridor through the region. Experts caution that unresolved issues could impede progress, despite the optimistic rhetoric from involved diplomats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025