Armenia and Azerbaijan: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

The South Caucasus region is potentially entering a new era of peace as Armenia and Azerbaijan near a final peace agreement, brokered in part by U.S. President Donald Trump. The peace initiative aims to resolve the long-standing conflict between the two nations over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

During a summit at the White House, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration, signaling a possible end to decades of hostilities. Both Turkey and Iran have expressed support for the agreement, but Russia, traditionally an ally of Armenia, has been left out of this U.S.-backed negotiation.

The complexities of implementing this peace deal linger, especially concerning a constitutional amendment in Armenia and the operations of a new strategic transit corridor through the region. Experts caution that unresolved issues could impede progress, despite the optimistic rhetoric from involved diplomats.

