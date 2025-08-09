Armenia and Azerbaijan: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?
U.S. President Trump facilitated a potential peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan to conclude decades-long conflict. Armenia needs to amend its constitution to advance the process. This strategic accord aims to enhance economic and transport links in the South Caucasus region but raises unresolved questions about execution.
The South Caucasus region is potentially entering a new era of peace as Armenia and Azerbaijan near a final peace agreement, brokered in part by U.S. President Donald Trump. The peace initiative aims to resolve the long-standing conflict between the two nations over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
During a summit at the White House, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration, signaling a possible end to decades of hostilities. Both Turkey and Iran have expressed support for the agreement, but Russia, traditionally an ally of Armenia, has been left out of this U.S.-backed negotiation.
The complexities of implementing this peace deal linger, especially concerning a constitutional amendment in Armenia and the operations of a new strategic transit corridor through the region. Experts caution that unresolved issues could impede progress, despite the optimistic rhetoric from involved diplomats.
(With inputs from agencies.)