Gehlot Criticizes BJP Over Cow Shelter Grants

Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan chief minister, targeted the BJP-led state government on Saturday, accusing it of failing to allocate grants for cow shelters. He shared on social media that the BJP's actions do not align with their promises, highlighting a gap between words and deeds.

Gehlot claimed the BJP, despite its political rhetoric centered around cow protection, has not honored the Congress's decision of providing financial aid to cow shelters for nine consecutive months. The delay involves a substantial grant of Rs 1120 crore intended for 2500 cow shelters across the state.

He further stated that the BJP portrays itself as a champion of cow welfare, yet lacks the commitment to back this image with concrete actions, thus demonstrating a significant difference between their statements and their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)