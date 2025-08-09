Operation Sindoor: Vindication After Balakot

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh acknowledged on Saturday that the absence of photographic proof of the Balakot air strike's impact was a major controversy, leading to skepticism about its success.

Speaking at the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture, Singh revealed that during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force successfully downed five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft, marking India's largest recorded surface-to-air engagement. Singh provided detailed insights into Operation Sindoor, supplementing his talk with visuals and slides.

He noted parallels with the Balakot operation, where a similar lack of imagery hampered public verification, despite intelligence reports of substantial terrorist damage. This time, clear video evidence helped dispel doubts, overcoming the 'ghost of Balakot.'

