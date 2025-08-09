Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Vindication After Balakot

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh addressed the lack of evidence in the Balakot air strikes, which led to skepticism about its success. During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force downed several Pakistani aircraft, effectively countering previous criticisms by presenting clear visual documentation of the operation's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh acknowledged on Saturday that the absence of photographic proof of the Balakot air strike's impact was a major controversy, leading to skepticism about its success.

Speaking at the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture, Singh revealed that during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force successfully downed five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft, marking India's largest recorded surface-to-air engagement. Singh provided detailed insights into Operation Sindoor, supplementing his talk with visuals and slides.

He noted parallels with the Balakot operation, where a similar lack of imagery hampered public verification, despite intelligence reports of substantial terrorist damage. This time, clear video evidence helped dispel doubts, overcoming the 'ghost of Balakot.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

